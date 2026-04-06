India to Set Up Aviation Security Testing Centre, Boosting ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ Ecosystem

In a major step toward strengthening aviation security and reducing reliance on foreign certification systems, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish India’s first indigenous testing and certification centre for aviation security equipment.

The agreement, signed in New Delhi in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, marks a strategic push toward building a self-reliant and globally competitive aviation security ecosystem.

Dedicated Centre for Testing Full Body Scanners and Security Equipment

Under the MoU, a state-of-the-art Testing Centre will be set up at RRU to conduct:

Trials and performance evaluation of Full Body Scanners (FBS)

Testing of other aviation security screening equipment

Independent verification and certification of systems supplied by manufacturers

The facility will generate scientifically rigorous, unbiased assessment reports to support regulatory decisions by BCAS.

Toward Global Standards and Indigenous Certification

The initiative aims to establish India as a credible certification hub for aviation security equipment, aligning with global benchmarks such as:

TSA (United States)

ECAC (Europe)

At the same time, it will promote the development of “Bharat Standards”, enabling Indian manufacturers to design and certify equipment domestically rather than relying on foreign testing systems.

Strengthening ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ in Security Technology

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised that the collaboration reflects the government’s dual focus on:

Security research and innovation

Capacity building and self-reliance

“This is about building an Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and an Atma-Surakshit Bharat,” he said, highlighting the importance of indigenous capabilities in critical security infrastructure.

Integrated Framework for Research, Training and Certification

The partnership establishes a comprehensive framework covering:

Testing and certification

Research and innovation

Training and skill development

Standards formulation and accreditation

It also includes:

Establishment of advanced testing laboratories

Development of institutional accreditation systems

Capacity-building through workshops and specialised programmes

Supporting a Rapidly Expanding Aviation Sector

The move comes amid rapid growth in India’s aviation sector:

Airports have increased from 74 in 2014 to 165 today

Airports handle 250–300 aircraft movements per hour

Passenger footfall reaches 40,000–45,000 per hour

Air cargo volumes have grown by nearly 50% over the past decade

This expansion necessitates high-end security systems and rigorous certification mechanisms to ensure safe and efficient operations.

Boost for Indian Manufacturers and Innovation

The testing centre will provide critical support to Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by:

Offering domestic testing and certification facilities

Reducing time and cost of product validation

Encouraging innovation in security technologies

It is expected to catalyse a homegrown aviation security industry, with potential for global exports.

Enhancing Security in a Changing Threat Landscape

The MoU also emphasises continuous research and adaptation to evolving threats, ensuring that:

Testing methodologies remain up to date

Certification standards evolve with new technologies

Deployment protocols remain robust and future-ready

A Step Toward Global Leadership in Aviation Security

By combining BCAS’s regulatory authority with RRU’s technical expertise, India is laying the foundation for a self-sustaining, innovation-driven aviation security ecosystem.

As the aviation sector scales rapidly, this initiative positions India not just as a user of global standards—but as a future contributor and leader in aviation security certification worldwide.