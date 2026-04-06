Tribunal Steps In: Curbing Illegal Activities Along Mahanadi River

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a significant step to address ongoing illegal activities along the Mahanadi riverbed and floodplain in Odisha's Cuttack. Acting on a petition by Shailesh Sahoo, the NGT has constituted a joint committee to examine the situation and report back within 15 days.

The Principal Bench in New Delhi issued its directive on April 2, treating Sahoo's petition as a suo motu case. He alleges large-scale unauthorized constructions in key areas of the river's catchment, increasing environmental risks and flood vulnerability.

The NGT expressed disappointment over the Odisha government's lack of response despite previous orders. The joint committee, including senior government officials, is tasked with verifying the claims, suggesting remedies, and submitting a comprehensive report ahead of the April 20 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)