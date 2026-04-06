Left Menu

Tribunal Steps In: Curbing Illegal Activities Along Mahanadi River

The National Green Tribunal has formed a joint committee to investigate ongoing illegal activities along the Mahanadi riverbed in Odisha. The move follows a petition by Shailesh Sahoo, highlighting unauthorized constructions risking environmental harm. The committee must report findings in 15 days, with the next hearing scheduled for April 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:59 IST
Tribunal Steps In: Curbing Illegal Activities Along Mahanadi River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a significant step to address ongoing illegal activities along the Mahanadi riverbed and floodplain in Odisha's Cuttack. Acting on a petition by Shailesh Sahoo, the NGT has constituted a joint committee to examine the situation and report back within 15 days.

The Principal Bench in New Delhi issued its directive on April 2, treating Sahoo's petition as a suo motu case. He alleges large-scale unauthorized constructions in key areas of the river's catchment, increasing environmental risks and flood vulnerability.

The NGT expressed disappointment over the Odisha government's lack of response despite previous orders. The joint committee, including senior government officials, is tasked with verifying the claims, suggesting remedies, and submitting a comprehensive report ahead of the April 20 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

 Global
2
Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

 United States
3
Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders called off due to rain in Kolkata.

Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders c...

 Global
4
Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026