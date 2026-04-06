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Justice for Brigadier Joshi: Final Arrest Made in Dehradun Killing

All 10 suspects in the killing of retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Joshi have been arrested. Joshi was killed in a crossfire between two rival groups in Dehradun. The latest arrest of Vaibhav Kumar took place in Rajpur, marking the end of a thorough police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:07 IST
Justice for Brigadier Joshi: Final Arrest Made in Dehradun Killing
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development has been made in the case of the killing of retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, as police have arrested the final suspect involved. Joshi was tragically caught in a crossfire between two rival gangs in Dehradun.

With the arrest of Vaibhav Kumar on Sunday in the Rajpur area, all 10 accused in the incident have now been detained, according to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal. This arrest marks a critical milestone in the case, which occurred on March 30 in Johri village.

The confrontation, which led to the fatal shooting, originated from a nightclub dispute and escalated to gunfire between occupants of a Fortuner and a Scorpio on Mussoorie Road. The SSP reassured that the investigation is proceeding in the desired direction, bringing hope for justice and closure to the late Brigadier's family.

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