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New Era Begins: Mangesh Gondavale Takes Charge as Gondia District Collector

Mangesh Gondavale has assumed the role of Gondia district collector in eastern Maharashtra. Previously a managing director at MAIDC, Gondavale focuses on residents' welfare and industrial growth in this tribal-majority area with over 51% forest cover. His background includes a PhD in economics and extensive GST experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:17 IST
New Era Begins: Mangesh Gondavale Takes Charge as Gondia District Collector
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Mangesh Gondavale took the helm as the new collector of Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra. The 2015-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer received the reins from Officiating Additional Collector Bhaiyasaheb Behre during a brief ceremony at the Collectorate.

Replacing Prajit Nair, Gondavale, who previously served as Managing Director of Maharashtra Agriculture Industrial Development Corporation (MAIDC), outlined his priorities to the media. His agenda is clear: prioritize the welfare of Gondia's residents and spearhead industrial growth in the district.

With experience in economics and the GST department, Gondavale is poised to leverage Gondia's tribal-majority demographics and over 51% forest coverage for developmental goals. This appointment marks his first posting in Vidarbha, following extensive service in Marathwada and Mumbai.

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