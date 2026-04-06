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HPBOCWWB Approves Rs 211.47 Crore Budget to Enhance Construction Workers' Welfare

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board approved a Rs 211.47 crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing skill development, welfare schemes, and healthcare access for beneficiaries. A significant portion is allocated to social welfare, with funds set for training and outreach programs to boost employability and facilitate services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:17 IST
HPBOCWWB Approves Rs 211.47 Crore Budget to Enhance Construction Workers' Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB) has sanctioned an annual budget of Rs 211.47 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The announcement came following the 54th Board of Directors meeting led by Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar.

Kanwar detailed that Rs 105 crore will underpin various social welfare schemes aimed at aiding registered beneficiaries. Enhancing skill development and sustainable livelihoods is a priority, earmarking five crore rupees for training programs to boost employability among workers and their families.

Further measures include funding for information, education, and communication initiatives to spread awareness of available benefits. The Board plans to relocate its headquarters to a new facility in Hamirpur and to employ 100 Shramik Mitras for improving worker outreach. Additionally, linking workers to the HIMCARE health scheme for better healthcare access remains imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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