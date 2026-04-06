Justice for Rashid Mughal: Family Challenges 'Fake Encounter'

An inquiry has been initiated following the controversial death of Rashid Ahmad Mughal in what has been termed by some as a 'fake encounter' in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial probe after significant public and political outcry.

Rashid's family, claiming his innocence, participated in the inquiry, recording statements to counter the Army's assertion that Mughal was a terrorist. Hundreds in the community expressed willingness to support the family by offering testimonies as part of the inquiry process.

Family representatives, including cousin Imran Ahmad, voiced their demands publicly, seeking the return of Mughal's body for burial and the clear labeling of him as innocent. They expressed hopes for justice and transparency from the police and the district administration.