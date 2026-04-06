Punjab CM Urges Social Boycott of Shiromani Akali Dal: A Call for Accountability

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for the social boycott of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, who he accused of being responsible for the 2015 sacrilege of a religious text and police firing on protesters in Faridkot.

Mann alleged that the Akali leadership had mixed politics and religion for their interests and accused them of electricity theft at a recent rally in Muktsar, promising legal action. He further attacked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for defaming AAP workers and blamed past governments for steering Punjab into socioeconomic decline.

Mann praised the AAP for addressing essential sectors like education and health and cited his government's efforts to realign Punjab on the path of development. Highlighting the losses under previous governments, he attributed AKali and Congress-led administrations with causing significant harm to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)