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Bridging Turbulent Waters: Venezuela's Unified Defense in U.S.

Venezuela's government and opposition are uniting to protect U.S. assets amid evolving political dynamics. Following the recognition of Delcy Rodriguez as interim President, questions arise over legal representation in U.S. courts. Cooperation hints at preserving assets like Citgo Petroleum from creditors, as both sides prepare for an upcoming court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:16 IST
Bridging Turbulent Waters: Venezuela's Unified Defense in U.S.
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In a surprising move toward unity, Venezuela's government and political opposition are collaborating to safeguard the nation's U.S.-based assets. This follows Washington's recognition of Delcy Rodriguez as interim President, which stirred debate over who could legally represent Venezuela in American courts.

Lawyers for both sides requested U.S. Judge Sarah Netburn to pause the case for 45 days to decide on representation for assets like Citgo Petroleum. This signals a rare cooperation to defend against creditors, including those linked to Venezuela's expropriated assets.

The U.S. acknowledgment of Rodriguez has shifted dynamics, with plans for her to assume control of PDVSA's U.S. subsidiaries. Yet, the longstanding animosity between the opposition and the socialist regime persists as they prepare for a May decision on permanent legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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