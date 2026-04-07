SpaceX Set to Revolutionize IPO with Historic Retail Focus

SpaceX has unveiled a pioneering approach to its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), with a substantial emphasis on retail investors. During a meeting with bankers, SpaceX announced plans to reserve a historically large portion of shares for retail investors, aiming for greater inclusivity.

Held virtually on Monday night, the meeting featured a statement from Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, highlighting the critical role of retail investors, who have long supported SpaceX and Elon Musk. Reuters previously updated that the company is set to redefine the norms of IPO offerings.

Anticipated as the most extensive IPO to date, SpaceX plans to generate $75 billion, valuing the firm at an estimated $1.75 trillion. The roadshow, slated to commence the week of June 8, intends to capture the interest of retail investors worldwide, marking a significant shift in traditional IPO structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)