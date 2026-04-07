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SpaceX's Groundbreaking IPO: Rocketing Retail Involvement

SpaceX is preparing for its highly anticipated IPO by allocating a large portion of shares for retail investors, making it historic in scale. Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen emphasized the importance of retail investors, as SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion. The IPO roadshow is slated for June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:49 IST
SpaceX's Groundbreaking IPO: Rocketing Retail Involvement
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SpaceX is gearing up for an extraordinary IPO that is set to rewrite the playbook for public offerings with a significant retail investor component. In a virtual meeting, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Bret Johnsen, highlighted that retail investors would play a pivotal role, marking this as a historically large IPO in terms of retail participation.

The meeting initiated the collaborative efforts of multiple banks and syndicates, aiming to raise approximately $75 billion, boosting SpaceX's valuation to as high as $1.75 trillion. With events targeting global retail investors in the U.S., UK, EU, and beyond, the company is committed to recognizing the longstanding support from these individual investors.

Elon Musk's ambitious plan includes a possible allocation of up to 30% for smaller investors, far exceeding traditional IPOs. This significant milestone for SpaceX underscores its growth trajectory and Musk's vision to engage a broader investor base as preparations intensify ahead of the upcoming IPO roadshow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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