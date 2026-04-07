Supreme Court Updates Rules on Urgent Matters

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court of India has revised its procedural guideline regarding the mention of 'exceptionally urgent matters'. The top court now insists that such urgent matters, unable to withstand the typical listing process, must be directly addressed to the Chief Justice of India. This decision stands even if the Chief Justice is occupied with a constitution bench.

Under previous norms, these urgent matters could be brought before the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court in instances where the Chief Justice was either unavailable or presiding over a significant bench. The alteration underscores the emphasis on a unified procedural channel for urgent appeals.

An official circular released on April 6 highlights that this change is in reference to a previous directive dated November 29, 2025. Furthermore, the notice clarifies that mentioning such urgent cases before any other bench is not permitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)