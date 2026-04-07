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Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Western disturbance caused rainfall in Rajasthan, with Phalodi recording the highest at 42.2 mm. This weather event kept temperatures below normal across the state. Crops, especially wheat, suffered damage. Future forecasts predict a rise in temperatures and mainly dry conditions in the state starting April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:23 IST
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures
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The western disturbance has recently hit Rajasthan, bringing light to moderate rainfall across various parts of the state. Phalodi in the Jodhpur district recorded the highest rainfall of 42.2 mm, impacting both the temperatures and agricultural activities.

According to the Meteorological department, temperatures, which have been below normal due to the showers, are expected to rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius from April 10 onwards. Meanwhile, areas such as Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer faced the brunt of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Unfortunately, these weather changes have led to crop damage in districts like Jaipur, Phalodi, and Bikaner, affecting staple crops such as wheat. The forecast indicates mainly dry weather for most parts of the state from April 9, with only some regions experiencing light rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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