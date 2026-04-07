Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act
An 80-year-old man, Umrao Singh, committed suicide using his licensed revolver in Mangolpuri, Delhi. Singh, involved in real estate, suffered from asthma and nerve issues. With no foul play suspected, police continue to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.
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An 80-year-old man tragically ended his life by shooting himself with a licensed revolver in Mangolpuri, Outer Delhi, according to an official report on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Umrao Singh, a resident of Suvidha Kunj, Pitampura.
Suffering from asthma and nerve-related issues, Singh faced significant health challenges. Known for his involvement in the real estate sector, his family reported no evidence suggesting foul play. Singh's wife passed away from cancer in 2013, and he leaves behind two sons and married daughters.
Police rushed to the scene upon receiving a report and declared Singh dead on medical examination. Inquest proceedings are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the apparent suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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