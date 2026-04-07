Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

An 80-year-old man tragically ended his life by shooting himself with a licensed revolver in Mangolpuri, Outer Delhi, according to an official report on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Umrao Singh, a resident of Suvidha Kunj, Pitampura.

Suffering from asthma and nerve-related issues, Singh faced significant health challenges. Known for his involvement in the real estate sector, his family reported no evidence suggesting foul play. Singh's wife passed away from cancer in 2013, and he leaves behind two sons and married daughters.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving a report and declared Singh dead on medical examination. Inquest proceedings are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the apparent suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)