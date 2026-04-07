High-Speed Tragedy: Train Collision Near Calais

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday morning when a French high-speed train collided with a truck loaded with military equipment at a level crossing near Calais. Unfortunately, the collision resulted in the fatality of the train driver and left several others injured.

A spokesperson for the local prefecture confirmed the incident, which was initially reported by a union representative. The unfortunate event drew a response from French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, who declared his intention to visit the site.

According to SNCF, the state railway operator, the collision disrupted traffic between the towns of Bethune and Lens. An investigation is likely to follow to determine the cause of the accident and address safety measures at the level crossing.