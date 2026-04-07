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High-Speed Tragedy: Train Collision Near Calais

A French high-speed train collided with a truck carrying military equipment at a level crossing near Calais, resulting in the death of the train driver and injuries to several others. The accident disrupted traffic between Bethune and Lens, prompting investigation and comments from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:30 IST
High-Speed Tragedy: Train Collision Near Calais
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A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday morning when a French high-speed train collided with a truck loaded with military equipment at a level crossing near Calais. Unfortunately, the collision resulted in the fatality of the train driver and left several others injured.

A spokesperson for the local prefecture confirmed the incident, which was initially reported by a union representative. The unfortunate event drew a response from French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, who declared his intention to visit the site.

According to SNCF, the state railway operator, the collision disrupted traffic between the towns of Bethune and Lens. An investigation is likely to follow to determine the cause of the accident and address safety measures at the level crossing.

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