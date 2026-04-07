Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

The diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Hungary have reached a significant milestone as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visits Budapest. This pivotal visit has been termed a 'golden age' by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Vance's visit is seen as a signal of strengthened relations between Washington and Budapest. Discussions during the visit will primarily revolve around key global issues, including migration, global security, and economic partnerships.

This engagement underscores the mutual interest in enhancing cooperation on various fronts, especially in economic and energy sectors, suggesting a promising future in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)