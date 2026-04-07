Golden Age of Hungary-U.S. Relations Begins
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced a 'golden age' in U.S.-Hungary relations following a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The remarks arrive just days before the Hungarian parliamentary elections, as polls indicate Orban could lose power after 16 years in government.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a recent development, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proclaimed the dawn of a 'golden age' in relations between Hungary and the United States, sparked by former President Donald Trump's election. This statement came after Orban's meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
JD Vance's visit to Budapest coincides with critical timing — just days ahead of a pivotal parliamentary election in Hungary. The political climate is tense, given that polls suggest Orban's significant 16-year tenure could potentially come to an end.
Vance's engagement in Hungary is perceived as an attempt to reaffirm diplomatic ties and possibly sway opinions, as Hungary stands at the cusp of significant political change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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