India's Strategic Insurance Shield: Sovereign Guarantees Amid Middle East Tensions

India is implementing sovereign guarantees to support insurers covering vessels in the turbulent Persian Gulf, government and industry sources revealed. The escalating Middle East conflict has significantly increased the risks for shipping, prompting India to conceive a $1.5 billion guarantee fund to aid insurers with reinsurance support and liquidity, according to a government insider.

A separate $300 million fund, with investments from the Indian insurance sector, is also underway to handle a potential surge in insurance claims, the same source mentioned. Maritime war-risk insurance premiums have spiked as much as 1,000% due to the conflict, burdening shipowners, traders, and energy companies with soaring costs. Three insurance industry sources stated that India's insurance regulator recently solicited input from industry stakeholders on the necessary support and the fund's implementation. These guarantee funds could decrease India's reliance on foreign reinsurance and ensure insurance companies can continue to cover trade routes, they said.

Anonymous sources reported these developments as they were not authorized to speak to the media. India's finance ministry and insurance regulator did not issue comments. War-risk covers, traditionally excluded from standard policies, now charge significantly higher rates, particularly for routes through conflict zones. The insurance industry's strategic initiative aims to reduce premiums and stabilize shipping operations in the Persian Gulf region despite ongoing tensions.