World Marathon Championship: A New Era from 2030

World Athletics is embarking on a groundbreaking transformation of its distance running calendar, announcing plans to unveil a standalone World Marathon Championship starting in 2030. The organization confirmed this new development on Tuesday, prompted by the need to reform the sport's existing structure.

Currently, the marathon remains an integral part of the World Championships through 2029. However, from 2030, it will evolve into a dedicated annual championship, with male and female athletes competing in alternate years, in line with the existing frequency of the World Championships marathon.

Discussions are underway with Athens as the potential host for the debut marathon event. "Exploring the possibility of hosting the inaugural standalone World Marathon Championships in Athens, the birthplace of this iconic discipline, excites us greatly," stated World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Meanwhile, the Road Running Championships will persist as a separate event under the new strategic plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)