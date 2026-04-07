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Australia and China Tackle Energy Security Amidst Global Disruptions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed regional energy security amid China's ban on fuel exports. Beijing's decision has affected fuel supply in Asia, prompting requests from countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for exemptions. The conversation also covered cooperation in clean energy and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST
Australia and China Tackle Energy Security Amidst Global Disruptions
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engaged in a discussion with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, focusing on regional energy security amid disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

China, a key fuel supplier in Asia, has imposed a ban on fuel exports, affecting several countries, including Australia, which sourced a third of its jet fuel from China last year. This has sparked requests from regional allies such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for export exemptions, which Beijing is reportedly considering on a limited basis.

While the conversation emphasized the importance of energy security, Chinese state media reports highlighted discussions on clean energy and electric vehicles. Albanese anticipates further dialogue on these issues during the APEC Leaders' Meeting in China this November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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