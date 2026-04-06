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Ekauni's Biogas Revolution: Turning Cow Dung Into Clean Energy

Ekauni village in Uttar Pradesh has become self-reliant in cooking gas supply by utilizing biogas from cow dung. With a biogas plant serving over 125 households, the initiative provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to LPG, reducing energy costs by nearly half while promoting sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandler | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:23 IST
Ekauni's Biogas Revolution: Turning Cow Dung Into Clean Energy
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  • India

In an era marked by concerns over cooking gas availability, Ekauni village in eastern Uttar Pradesh stands out for its self-reliance through biogas. Over 125 households benefit as the plant offers an affordable alternative to LPG at nearly half the cost.

Chandraprakash Singh, who upgraded his father's cowshed with a biogas plant, highlights both economic and environmental gains. Supported by a Pune-based clean energy company, the plant now serves more than its initial user base with interested nearby villagers.

Built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, the facility captures methane from cow dung, thus minimizing environmental harm. The project saves residents on monthly energy bills and contributes to local employment, further reflecting clean energy's promise for rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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