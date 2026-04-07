Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery of Missing Teen Girl

A 17-year-old school girl reported missing on April 2 has been found dead in her village. The discovery, made by villagers who detected a foul smell from an abandoned well, comes amid suspicious circumstances, as stated by local police.

Authorities revealed that the student left her home on that Thursday to attend coaching. She maintained contact with her family until noon before her phone was switched off, sparking concern and eventually leading to a missing person's report.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Preeti Singh, confirmed that a post-mortem examination is underway, which is anticipated to shed light on the mysterious situation. Meanwhile, some individuals are being questioned based on the family's complaint, as the investigation continues.