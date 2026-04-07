Justice Served: Tribunal Awards Rs 42.52 Lakh in Tragic Child Accident Case

A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has issued a Rs 42.52 lakh compensation award to the parents of Rohan Gautam, a five-year-old tragically killed by a truck in 2019.

Rohan was en route to school with his father on a scooter when a truck, driven by Daud Khan, struck them from behind in Dwarka. The collision caused them to fall, and the truck's front tire fatally ran over Rohan. An April 4 tribunal order, presided over by Sudeep Raj Saini, found that the crash was due to the truck driver's rash and negligent behavior.

Based on careful examination of evidence, including the father's testimony, an FIR, a chargesheet, and medical records, the tribunal calculated compensation based on Rohan's notional income using skilled worker minimum wages guidelines and Supreme Court principles. The insurance company, responsible at the time of the accident, was directed to pay the awarded sum, covering loss of dependency, consortium, funeral expenses, and loss of estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)