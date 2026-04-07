ICAR Constitutes High-Level STF to Safeguard India’s Food Future Amid Global Uncertainties

In a decisive move to fortify India’s agricultural resilience against mounting global challenges—including climate volatility, input cost fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions—the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has established a high-level Special Task Force (STF). The initiative reflects a strategic shift toward proactive, data-driven governance aimed at ensuring long-term national food and input security.

The STF, chaired by the Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of ICAR, convened its inaugural meeting to chart a comprehensive roadmap. The framework outlined during the meeting signals a multi-pronged approach that combines grassroots outreach, scientific innovation, and institutional coordination.

Expanding ‘Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav’ for Deeper Farmer Engagement

At the heart of the STF’s strategy is the intensification of the flagship ‘Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav’ (MGMG) programme. Originally conceptualized to bridge the gap between scientific research and farm-level application, the initiative is now being scaled up significantly.

The expanded outreach will prioritize 100 Aspirational Districts—regions identified by the Government of India for focused socio-economic development. ICAR plans to deploy its network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agricultural scientists, and extension workers to deliver a “complete package of practices” tailored to local conditions.

This includes real-time advisories, demonstration plots, and capacity-building sessions designed to build farmer confidence in adopting modern technologies. With over 700 KVKs already operational across the country, the intensified MGMG campaign is expected to directly impact millions of farmers, particularly smallholders who constitute over 85% of India’s agricultural workforce.

Soil Health Revolution Through Balanced Fertilization

Recognizing the growing imbalance in fertilizer usage—where nitrogen-heavy inputs have often overshadowed phosphatic and potassic nutrients—the STF has launched a targeted campaign to optimize soil health.

District-wise assessments will be conducted to analyze fertilizer consumption patterns in major crops such as wheat and rice, which together account for a significant share of India’s food grain production. The initiative aims to promote balanced fertilization practices, integrating chemical fertilizers with bio-inputs such as biofertilizers and organic amendments.

Experts note that excessive nitrogen use not only degrades soil health but also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. By promoting site-specific nutrient management, ICAR aims to improve input efficiency, reduce costs for farmers, and enhance long-term productivity.

Strategic Diversification and Millet Mapping

In line with India’s push for sustainable agriculture and nutritional security, the STF has prioritized diversification strategies anchored in detailed domain mapping.

A key component involves mapping millet-growing regions to optimize land-use efficiency. Millets, recognized for their climate resilience and low water requirements, are increasingly being positioned as “smart crops” in the face of erratic rainfall patterns.

The STF is also exploring alternatives for low-productivity rice areas, particularly in eastern and central India. Innovative models such as eco-fisheries integration are being promoted, enabling farmers to diversify income streams during the Kharif season. This approach not only enhances farm profitability but also improves ecological sustainability by reducing water stress and promoting biodiversity.

Technological Push: From Direct Seeding to Real-Time Advisories

Technology and mechanization form a cornerstone of the STF’s strategy. Special emphasis is being placed on Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR), a method that reduces water usage by up to 30% and lowers labor costs compared to traditional transplanting.

To support such interventions, ICAR is strengthening the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Agricultural Meteorology. This will enable the dissemination of real-time, location-specific advisories to farmers, helping them make informed decisions on sowing, irrigation, and pest management.

The integration of weather intelligence with farm operations is expected to significantly reduce crop losses and improve yield stability, particularly in regions prone to climatic variability.

Robust Governance and Weekly Monitoring Mechanism

To ensure swift and effective implementation, ICAR has instituted a robust governance framework. Nodal Officers have been designated within each Subject Matter Division (SMD) to oversee progress and ensure accountability.

A weekly monitoring system will track the execution of key initiatives, enabling timely course corrections and inter-departmental coordination. The STF will also develop a consolidated Actionable Plan, aligning research priorities with field-level requirements.

This structured approach is expected to enhance institutional efficiency and ensure that policy interventions translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.

A Dynamic, Data-Driven Policy Engine

Unlike traditional committees, the Special Task Force is designed to function as a dynamic, responsive body. It will convene as required, based on emerging situational exigencies, and leverage institutional feedback mechanisms to generate real-time insights.

By integrating scientific expertise, field data, and policy inputs, the STF aims to serve as a critical advisory platform for the Government of India. Its recommendations will be instrumental in shaping strategies to address evolving challenges such as climate change, resource scarcity, and global market disruptions.

Strengthening India’s Agricultural Future

India’s agricultural sector, which supports nearly half of the country’s population and contributes significantly to GDP, is at a critical juncture. With increasing pressure on natural resources and growing demand for food, feed, and fuel, the need for innovative and sustainable solutions has never been greater.

The establishment of the ICAR Special Task Force marks a significant step toward building a resilient, future-ready agricultural ecosystem. By combining grassroots engagement, scientific innovation, and strategic governance, the initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, enhancing farmer incomes, and driving sustainable growth.