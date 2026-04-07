Police Nab Driver for Fake No-Entry Permit in East Delhi
In East Delhi, a driver was apprehended and his vehicle seized for using a forged no-entry permit. Delhi Traffic Police intercepted the vehicle during an enforcement drive, discovering the fake document, and initiated legal action. The incident occurred during a routine violation check in Kailash Nagar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:13 IST
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A driver was apprehended by police in east Delhi for using a forged no-entry permit, authorities revealed on Tuesday.
The Delhi Traffic Police's Eastern Range team was conducting a drive to curb restricted entry violations, when they intercepted the vehicle heading towards Iron Bridge Pushta Road.
The no-entry permit displayed by the driver was found to be fabricated upon verification, leading to immediate action, including the seizure of the vehicle and registration of a case at Gandhi Nagar police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)