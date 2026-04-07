Police Nab Driver for Fake No-Entry Permit in East Delhi

A driver was apprehended by police in east Delhi for using a forged no-entry permit, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police's Eastern Range team was conducting a drive to curb restricted entry violations, when they intercepted the vehicle heading towards Iron Bridge Pushta Road.

The no-entry permit displayed by the driver was found to be fabricated upon verification, leading to immediate action, including the seizure of the vehicle and registration of a case at Gandhi Nagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)