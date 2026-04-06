Police apprehend accused who rammed SUV through Delhi Assembly gate; vehicle seized: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:44 IST
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- India
Police apprehend accused who rammed SUV through Delhi Assembly gate; vehicle seized: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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