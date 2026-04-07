Cabinet Shuffle Sparks New Hierarchy in Nepal's Government
President Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepal has revised the cabinet rankings as recommended by Prime Minister Balendra Shah. Significant changes include shifts for Finance, Home, and Foreign Ministers. These adjustments aim to streamline the government's functionality and come shortly after the new cabinet took office in March.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a move to recalibrate the order of precedence within the Nepalese cabinet, President Ram Chandra Paudel has enacted a reshuffling of ministerial rankings following a recommendation from Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
The reordering sees Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle positioned second, maintaining Shah's lead at the top. Notable changes include Home Minister Sudan Gurung dropping to the fifth spot while Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal ascends to third.
The revised rankings aim to optimize government functionality just months after the cabinet, led by Shah, was sworn in on March 27. These strategic shifts highlight ongoing efforts to enhance administrative efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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