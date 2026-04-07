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Maharashtra Embraces Digital Transformation for Living Wills Preservation

The Maharashtra government has initiated a move to digitize the preservation of advance medical directives, appointing custodians within urban local bodies. A new digital platform will facilitate the secure storage, verification, and cancellation of these critical documents, ensuring citizens' medical treatment preferences are respected even in incapacitated states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:02 IST
Maharashtra Embraces Digital Transformation for Living Wills Preservation
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is stepping up efforts to ensure citizens' medical preferences are preserved through a digital initiative for advance medical directives, commonly known as living wills.

The latest government resolution appoints municipal commissioners and chief officers as custodians responsible for overseeing the secure storage and management of these documents. Designed to align with directions from the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court, this move promises permanent preservation and streamlined access to living wills.

The Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department has launched a dedicated module on the MahaULB portal, allowing citizens to upload directives and book appointments for verification. Both online and offline processes are supported, with a registration fee funding the platform's maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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