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Mizoram Embraces Landmark Digital Census Initiative

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has completed self-enumeration for India's first digital census, terming it a 'landmark initiative' and urging full citizen cooperation. Officials have been directed to ensure a transparent, inclusive process, leveraging community collaboration for accurate data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:02 IST
Mizoram Embraces Landmark Digital Census Initiative
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In a groundbreaking move, Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh completed his self-enumeration for India's inaugural digital census at Lok Bhavan, recognizing it as a 'landmark initiative' for the nation. He emphasized the importance of full cooperation from citizens to ensure comprehensive participation.

Singh instructed census officials to reach even the remotest areas of the state to facilitate a smooth, efficient data collection process. Highlighting the state's unique social fabric, he advocated for strong collaboration with Local and Village Councils to leverage community support for the census exercise.

The 2027 census, unfolding in two strategic phases, has initiated with the Houselisting and Housing Census from April 1st. Population Enumeration will follow next February, ensuring thorough data collection with an open self-enumeration window from April 1 to April 15, 2026.

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