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TMC Challenges EC on Voter Disenfranchisement in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress delegation, including Derek O'Brien, Menaka Guruswamy, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose, plans to meet the Election Commission regarding the disenfranchisement of nearly 27 lakh voters in West Bengal. They accuse the EC of bias and misuse of authority after a significant voter roll revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST
TMC Challenges EC on Voter Disenfranchisement in West Bengal
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In a bold move, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation has announced plans to meet with the Election Commission (EC), protesting the disenfranchisement of over 27 lakh voters in West Bengal. The party alleges the EC's voter roll revision process is riddled with partiality and compromises voter rights.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien is leading the charge, stating the team is prepared for a sit-in protest. The delegation includes prominent figures like Saket Gokhale and Menaka Guruswamy. O'Brien also criticizes CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling for an end to what he describes as the EC's 'arrogance'.

Despite opposition from the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman on a motion to remove Kumar, TMC insists on accountability. Allegations of corruption and misconduct have marked this significant political standoff, highlighting the contentious nature of electoral processes in West Bengal.

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