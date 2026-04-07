Empowering Votes: Schools Spark Political Engagement
In Ahmedabad, schools organized drawing and essay competitions to raise voter awareness among students before the local elections. The campaign, part of the Systematic Voters' Awareness Plan, included rallies and creative programs to emphasize the importance of voting. Students encouraged participation through banners and social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In Ahmedabad, ahead of local elections, school students participated in drawing and essay competitions as part of a voter-awareness initiative.
The campaign, spearheaded by the Nagar Primary Education Committee and the District Education Officer, aimed to foster a deeper understanding of democratic rights among the young.
The activities included engaging rallies and creative programs that highlighted the critical role of voting, with students actively promoting electoral participation in their communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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