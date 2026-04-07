Uma Bharti's Poha-Jalebi Protest: Defying Anti-Encroachment Drive

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti staged a unique protest on Tuesday by selling Poha and Jalebi outside her residence in Civil Lines. The move was in defiance of an administrative crackdown on roadside eateries.

On Monday, municipal and district teams had dismantled several food stalls in the area, triggering Bharti's response. She urged the displaced vendors to return, criticizing the government for failing to provide alternative spaces.

By setting up her own stall, Bharti emphasized the need for livelihood protection over bureaucratic interventions. Her stall attracted locals who gathered to sample the snacks, highlighting the community impact of her protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)