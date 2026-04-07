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High Court Halts Arrest in Controversial Gangster Release Case

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Anil Kumar Gautam, the suspended Banda Jail Superintendent, in a controversial case regarding the illegal release of a gangster. The court granted interim relief and allowed the investigation to continue, but prevented the filing of any report until the matter is resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:11 IST
High Court Halts Arrest in Controversial Gangster Release Case
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court granted a reprieve to Anil Kumar Gautam, the suspended Superintendent of Banda Jail, by staying his arrest amid allegations of illegally releasing a Noida-based gangster. Justices Rajeev Mishra and Satya Veer Singh gave their verdict on Gautam's appeal for FIR quashing and protection from custody.

The court ruled that Gautam should not be detained for Case Crime No. 64 of 2026, registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, during the ongoing investigation. Despite the interim relief, authorities can pursue their probe but are restrained from submitting a report to the magistrate under section 193(3) until the case concludes.

All respondents, including the state government, received notifications, with a six-week window to provide counter-affidavits. The hearing is set to continue on May 27. The case emerged from allegations filed by Jail Chowki in-charge Anurag Pandey, involving the disputed release of gangster Ravindra Singh.

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