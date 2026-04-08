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Justice Served: Family Sentenced in Azamgarh Murder Case

A court in Azamgarh district sentenced five family members to life imprisonment for the murder of Pankaj. The crime occurred during a village panchayat meeting where Pankaj was assaulted. The convicted include Guddu Bharti and his relatives. A fine was also imposed on each perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:26 IST
Justice Served: Family Sentenced in Azamgarh Murder Case
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The judiciary in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has delivered its verdict on a high-profile murder case. Five members of the same family have been handed life sentences by Special Sessions Judge Jainuddin Ansari for their involvement in the brutal killing of Pankaj, a resident of Bag Lakharav village.

The murder, which occurred nearly two years ago, stemmed from an attack initiated during a village panchayat meeting. According to the prosecution, the accused, including Guddu Bharti, his sons, and other relatives, launched a violent assault on Pankaj using sticks and an axe. Despite efforts to rush him to a hospital, Pankaj succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations culminated in a comprehensive chargesheet, leading to the conviction of the assailants, while proceedings for a minor involved were transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board. The court's decision has brought a measure of closure to the victim's family, with Assistant District Government Counsels examining several key witnesses during the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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