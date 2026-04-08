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Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force has arrested Rehan, a member of an interstate gang involved in oxytocin smuggling, in Lucknow. A significant amount of the drug and other items were confiscated. Rehan confessed to distributing oxytocin in various areas. Additional gang members were also apprehended in separate operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:00 IST
Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang
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In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a member of an interstate gang involved in illegal oxytocin smuggling in Lucknow. The suspect, identified as Rehan, was apprehended with a substantial haul of 502 vials of oxytocin injections, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

Upon interrogation, Rehan admitted to distributing the drug in Lucknow and neighboring districts. He named an accomplice, Irfan, who supplied the injections, highlighting a broader network of smuggling operations. The STF has dispatched samples for laboratory testing, underlining concerns over public health and safety.

In a related development, the STF arrested two members of the Barwar gang in Lucknow. Harishchandra and Sohanlal, alleged longtime participants in crimes including robbery and theft, were caught during a separate STF operation. Both face multiple charges and are wanted under various legal provisions. The police emphasize that these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organized crime networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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