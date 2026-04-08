Ceasefire Uncertainty: Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli Tensions Persist
Hezbollah ceased fire on northern Israel as part of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, though Israel refutes Lebanon's inclusion. Prime Minister Netanyahu plans retaliatory strikes, contrasting Pakistani PM Sharif's statement of a ceasefire including Lebanon. Tensions remain high as Hezbollah may issue a statement on the matter soon.
Hezbollah has paused its attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops within Lebanon, following a U.S.-Iran mediated ceasefire. This development was confirmed by Lebanese sources close to the group in early talks with Reuters.
The ceasefire came into play amid a new conflict between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel that initiated on March 2. Key intermediary, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, affirmed the two-week truce would encompass Lebanon. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disputed Lebanon's inclusion, emphasizing plans for imminent military action in Lebanon.
Hezbollah's last military communiqué was issued at 1 a.m., citing strikes on Israeli troops within Lebanon. The conflict has resulted in over 1,500 casualties and displaced more than 1.2 million individuals from southern Lebanon, highlighting continuing humanitarian concerns and security threats amidst Israeli evacuation orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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