Ceasefire Uncertainty: Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli Tensions Persist

Hezbollah has paused its attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops within Lebanon, following a U.S.-Iran mediated ceasefire. This development was confirmed by Lebanese sources close to the group in early talks with Reuters.

The ceasefire came into play amid a new conflict between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel that initiated on March 2. Key intermediary, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, affirmed the two-week truce would encompass Lebanon. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disputed Lebanon's inclusion, emphasizing plans for imminent military action in Lebanon.

Hezbollah's last military communiqué was issued at 1 a.m., citing strikes on Israeli troops within Lebanon. The conflict has resulted in over 1,500 casualties and displaced more than 1.2 million individuals from southern Lebanon, highlighting continuing humanitarian concerns and security threats amidst Israeli evacuation orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)