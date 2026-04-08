Teenage Tragedy: Custody in Ashiyana Rape Case

In Lucknow's Ashiyana area, a distressing incident unfolded as a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, facing allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl. The police disclosed the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, revealing that the girl was led to a secluded spot by someone familiar to her.

The Central Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikrant Vir, stated that the police were promptly informed of the crime through the 112 emergency service. A case has been registered following the complaint lodged by the girl's family, leading to the arrest of the accused.

A forensic team, accompanied by other law enforcement officials, visited the location to inspect and gather evidence. The victim has been sent for a medical examination. Further legal proceedings continue at the Ashiyana Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)