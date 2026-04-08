Left Menu

Teenage Tragedy: Custody in Ashiyana Rape Case

A 17-year-old boy has been detained by Lucknow police after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident took place in Ashiyana, where the victim was led to a secluded spot by someone she knew. The police received the tip via emergency services and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:55 IST
Teenage Tragedy: Custody in Ashiyana Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Lucknow's Ashiyana area, a distressing incident unfolded as a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, facing allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl. The police disclosed the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, revealing that the girl was led to a secluded spot by someone familiar to her.

The Central Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikrant Vir, stated that the police were promptly informed of the crime through the 112 emergency service. A case has been registered following the complaint lodged by the girl's family, leading to the arrest of the accused.

A forensic team, accompanied by other law enforcement officials, visited the location to inspect and gather evidence. The victim has been sent for a medical examination. Further legal proceedings continue at the Ashiyana Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

 Spain
2
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sports

Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sp...

 Global
3
Ceasefire Shifts ECB Rate Expectations Amid Iranian Tensions

Ceasefire Shifts ECB Rate Expectations Amid Iranian Tensions

 Global
4
India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup

India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026