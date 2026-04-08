China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

China's foreign ministry announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement during peace talks in Urumqi to find a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that began in October last year.

During a daily press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed that both countries committed not to undertake actions that would heighten tensions or complicate the situation.

Furthermore, Mao emphasized that China will persist in facilitating communication and providing a platform for dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)