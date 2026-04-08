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China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

China facilitated peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, aiming to resolve a conflict that started last October. Both nations agreed not to take further actions that could escalate tensions. China remains committed to offering a dialogue platform to ensure continuous communication and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:06 IST
China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward
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China's foreign ministry announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement during peace talks in Urumqi to find a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that began in October last year.

During a daily press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed that both countries committed not to undertake actions that would heighten tensions or complicate the situation.

Furthermore, Mao emphasized that China will persist in facilitating communication and providing a platform for dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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