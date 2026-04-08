Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace
China's foreign ministry announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement during peace talks in Urumqi to pursue a comprehensive solution to their conflict. Both countries pledged not to escalate tensions, and China pledged ongoing support for dialogue and communication between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic development, China's foreign ministry reported a key agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan during peace talks held in Urumqi. The two nations consented to a holistic approach in resolving their conflict, which originated last October.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed at a routine briefing that the participants pledged not to take actions that would further escalate or complicate the existing situation. This agreement marks a hopeful step towards long-term peace in the region.
China emphasized its commitment to facilitating dialogue, providing a neutral platform for ongoing communication between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This initiative highlights China's role as an influential mediator in regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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