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Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

China's foreign ministry announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement during peace talks in Urumqi to pursue a comprehensive solution to their conflict. Both countries pledged not to escalate tensions, and China pledged ongoing support for dialogue and communication between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:08 IST
Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace
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In a significant diplomatic development, China's foreign ministry reported a key agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan during peace talks held in Urumqi. The two nations consented to a holistic approach in resolving their conflict, which originated last October.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed at a routine briefing that the participants pledged not to take actions that would further escalate or complicate the existing situation. This agreement marks a hopeful step towards long-term peace in the region.

China emphasized its commitment to facilitating dialogue, providing a neutral platform for ongoing communication between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This initiative highlights China's role as an influential mediator in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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