Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

In a significant diplomatic development, China's foreign ministry reported a key agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan during peace talks held in Urumqi. The two nations consented to a holistic approach in resolving their conflict, which originated last October.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed at a routine briefing that the participants pledged not to take actions that would further escalate or complicate the existing situation. This agreement marks a hopeful step towards long-term peace in the region.

China emphasized its commitment to facilitating dialogue, providing a neutral platform for ongoing communication between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This initiative highlights China's role as an influential mediator in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)