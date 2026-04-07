Peace Talks in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path to Resolution

Afghanistan announced on Tuesday that substantial discussions occurred in Urumqi, a city in northwestern China, aimed at resolving its ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

China, sharing its western border with both Afghanistan and Pakistan, is mediating the talks to help end the most severe conflict between these two nations since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021.

The diplomatic efforts highlight the growing regional role China is playing, leveraging its strategic position to stabilize tensions between the former allies, now at odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)