Diplomatic Thaw: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Welcomed by India
India has expressed approval for the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, underlining the importance of diplomacy to end the conflict. The U.S. and Iran reached the agreement just before President Trump's deadline for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a significant development, India has welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, announced just hours before President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This move signals a temporary pause in hostilities that have been escalating in the region.
The tensions between the two nations have not only caused immense suffering but also led to disruptions in global energy supply and trade networks. India's foreign ministry emphasized the need for unimpeded navigation and commerce through the crucial maritime passage.
The ceasefire agreement highlights a much-needed shift towards de-escalation, underlining diplomacy and dialogue as essential tools in resolving the conflict, with hopes it will lead to long-term peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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