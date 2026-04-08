Tragic Standoff: Family's Desperate Protest Over Land Eviction

A tense confrontation unfolded in Jalalabad as a man and his two sons attempted suicide by hanging from trees to protest the demolition of their home built on government land. The incident unfolded when a revenue department team supported by police arrived to enforce an eviction order, as confirmed by officials.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prabhat Kumar Rai, Dhanpal, the homeowner, had previously faced an eviction ruling by the tehsildar's court, which he appealed unsuccessfully to the high court. In defiance of the eviction, he and his sons took drastic measures, climbing trees to demonstrate their desperation and anger at the situation.

The standoff ended when police managed to bring the family members safely down from the trees. However, the encounter resulted in serious injury to Dhanpal's son, Vivek, who is now critically ill in a government medical college. The event has stirred political commentary, with former Samajwadi Party MLA Rajesh Yadav calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)