Delhi CM's Surprise Check Unveils Office Absence

In a surprise move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO on Wednesday. Her visit revealed a worrying trend: numerous officers were absent during official working hours, prompting her dissatisfaction and a call for immediate accountability.

During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the present staff to inquire about their reporting schedules and requested a comprehensive report on the department's attendance records, officials confirmed. This unexpected check underscores the importance of rigorous oversight in governmental operations.

In addition to attendance concerns, Gupta scrutinized the office infrastructure. She identified several maintenance issues and questioned the readiness of the office to handle emergencies, especially highlighting a narrow, poorly maintained exit that could pose a risk during a fire.