Legal Battle Over Transgender Rights Amendment Act, 2026
The Delhi High Court probes two petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, arguing it infringes on self-perceived gender identity. Petitioners Chandresh Jain and Lakshay Jain claim the Act's provisions violate individual rights and contradict Supreme Court rulings. The Centre has six weeks to respond.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is currently examining petitions that contest key aspects of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026. According to the petitions, the Act, by enforcing state-managed verification of gender identity, contravenes an individual's right to a self-determined gender.
The petition filed by Chandresh Jain claims that the amendment infringes on dignity and privacy rights under Article 21 of India's Constitution. It replaces self-perceived gender identities with a process requiring state certification, which Jain insists is in violation of existing legal precedents.
A parallel petition by Lakshay Jain echoes these concerns, highlighting that the Act contradicts a Supreme Court ruling which prioritizes self-identification over biological determinants. The High Court has directed the government to present its stance within six weeks, with proceedings set to resume on July 22.