ED Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub After Fatal Blaze

The Enforcement Directorate has taken significant action in a money laundering investigation concerning a devastating incident at a Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane. This enforcement comes after a fatal fire in December 2025 claimed 25 lives and injured 50 others.

Assets valued at Rs 17.45 crore were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The nightclub in Arpora was raided, with a focus on its promoters, brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, as part of an ongoing investigation into the club's alleged illegal operations.

The federal agency has not disclosed the names of the owners whose assets were attached. The raids spanned multiple states, including Goa, Delhi, and Haryana, as the investigation intensifies to address the tragic outcomes of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)