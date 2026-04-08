Goa nightclub fire: ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.45 crore linked to promoters of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in PMLA case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:08 IST
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Goa nightclub fire: ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.45 crore linked to promoters of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in PMLA case.
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