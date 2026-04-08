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Mastermind Behind ATM Fraud Ring Nabbed in Delhi

Ravi Kumar Bharti, the alleged leader of an ATM fraud gang, was arrested in Delhi. Linked to over 50 fraud cases, Bharti and his associates targeted ATM users using deceptive tactics. His apprehension resolved at least five cases, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:36 IST
Mastermind Behind ATM Fraud Ring Nabbed in Delhi
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Delhi police have arrested Ravi Kumar Bharti, believed to be the ringleader of an organized ATM fraud gang responsible for over 50 fraud cases citywide. Bharti was apprehended in Chhattarpur, and his arrest helped solve at least five open cases, with the link pointing to a broader network of ATM scams.

The investigation began after a complaint from Avtar Singh, who was defrauded of Rs 35,000 in Paschim Vihar. Bharti's operatives, already in custody, had previously detailed the group's operations, including tactics like tampering with ATM machines and impersonating bank officials to extract sensitive information from victims.

Police explained how the gang targeted vulnerable ATM users, particularly the elderly, employing tools such as adhesive inside ATM slots, fake hotline numbers, and impersonation strategies to steal card information. CCTV evidence was crucial in tracking Bharti, who has a history of criminal activities, though the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of his operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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