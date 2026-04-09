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India Backs Out from Hosting COP33: A Question of Commitment?

India has withdrawn its bid to host the COP33 climate summit in 2028, raising doubts about the Modi government's commitment to the Paris Agreement. The Congress accused the government of using the event for electoral gain. The decision was unexpected, with no official reason provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:36 IST
India Backs Out from Hosting COP33: A Question of Commitment?
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India's sudden withdrawal from hosting the 2028 COP33 climate summit has stirred political controversy, raising concerns over the country's dedication to climate agreements.

The Congress Party criticized the Modi government, suggesting the retraction indicates a lack of genuine commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement and ambitious carbon mitigation goals.

Announced without explanation, the decision follows a 2023 proposal by Prime Minister Modi in Dubai and casts doubt on future climate leadership roles for India.

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