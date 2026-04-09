PM reaches Haldia in Bengal's Purba Medinipur to address poll rally after inclement weather delays arrival by about 2 hours.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
PM reaches Haldia in Bengal's Purba Medinipur to address poll rally after inclement weather delays arrival by about 2 hours.
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- Haldia
- poll rally
- Purba Medinipur
- elections
- delay
- weather
- arrival
- supporters
- West Bengal