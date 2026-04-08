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Haryana Clamps Down on Power Theft: A Drive Against Repeat Offenders

Haryana State Enforcement Bureau intensifies efforts against power theft under Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk. In early 2026, significant recoveries were made, and multiple arrests were conducted, highlighting the ongoing campaign's focus on habitual offenders. The bureau aims to convey that power theft is a grave criminal act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:57 IST
Haryana Clamps Down on Power Theft: A Drive Against Repeat Offenders
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  • India

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau is ramping up its efforts to combat power theft, with a directive from Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk to target habitual offenders.

During a review meeting, Virk urged officers to take stringent action against those repeatedly stealing electricity, emphasizing that such acts go beyond financial loss to being a criminal offense. This concerted campaign seeks to underscore the seriousness of power theft under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

In the first quarter of 2026, these intensified efforts led to a recovery of Rs 32.28 crore, with 90 offenders arrested. Notable was an arrest in Rewari district of a person involved in five separate thefts, demonstrating the bureau's commitment to holding repeat offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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