Haryana Clamps Down on Power Theft: A Drive Against Repeat Offenders

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau is ramping up its efforts to combat power theft, with a directive from Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk to target habitual offenders.

During a review meeting, Virk urged officers to take stringent action against those repeatedly stealing electricity, emphasizing that such acts go beyond financial loss to being a criminal offense. This concerted campaign seeks to underscore the seriousness of power theft under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

In the first quarter of 2026, these intensified efforts led to a recovery of Rs 32.28 crore, with 90 offenders arrested. Notable was an arrest in Rewari district of a person involved in five separate thefts, demonstrating the bureau's commitment to holding repeat offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)