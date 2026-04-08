Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal

In a bid to maintain neutrality during the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has issued a directive barring civic, green, and student police personnel from performing election-related duties.

The commission's message conveys that these personnel must not be deployed in uniform, a rule reiterated from earlier elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This decision, aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, requires the state's electoral machinery to communicate these compliance instructions to candidates and political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)