Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal
The Election Commission has instructed that civic, green, and student police personnel be barred from election duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls to maintain neutrality. The directive, reaffirming previous guidelines from 2021 and 2024, requires state officials to inform candidates and parties of compliance guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:12 IST
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In a bid to maintain neutrality during the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has issued a directive barring civic, green, and student police personnel from performing election-related duties.
The commission's message conveys that these personnel must not be deployed in uniform, a rule reiterated from earlier elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This decision, aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, requires the state's electoral machinery to communicate these compliance instructions to candidates and political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)